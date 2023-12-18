The Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen included, face the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 125-104 loss against the Kings, Markkanen totaled 18 points and six rebounds.

In this article we will look at Markkanen's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.4 23.4 Rebounds 8.5 8.4 7.8 Assists -- 1.1 0.7 PRA -- 32.9 31.9 PR -- 31.8 31.2 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.6



Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 11.8% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.4 per contest.

Markkanen is averaging 8.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Markkanen's Jazz average 103.4 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 114.7 points per game.

The Nets concede 44 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the league.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Nets are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have conceded 13.8 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 35 23 9 2 1 0 2 1/20/2023 37 22 11 1 6 0 1

