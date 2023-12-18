The Washington Wizards (4-21) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (15-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 126 - Wizards 112

Kings vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Kings (- 11.5)

Kings (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-13.7)

Kings (-13.7) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.6

The Kings (14-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 10.3% more often than the Wizards (12-13-0) this season.

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over the point total 54.2% of the time this season (13 out of 24). That's less often than Washington and its opponents have (16 out of 25).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 3-20, while the Kings are 11-6 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

This season, the Kings are scoring 117.1 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and giving up 116.6 points per contest (21st-ranked).

This year, Sacramento is averaging 43.9 rebounds per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 43.6 rebounds per contest (14th-ranked).

The Kings have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking fifth-best in the NBA with 28.3 assists per contest.

This season, Sacramento is averaging 13.3 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.4 turnovers per contest (15th-ranked).

The Kings rank third-best in the NBA by sinking 15.4 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 16th in the league at 36.8%.

