The Sacramento Kings (15-9) will host the Washington Wizards (4-21) after winning three home games in a row. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Kings vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and MNMT

NBCS-CA and MNMT Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-11.5) 244.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-11.5) 245 -670 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kings vs Wizards Additional Info

Kings vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Kings have a +13 scoring differential, putting up 117.1 points per game (eighth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (21st in the NBA).

The Wizards are being outscored by 9.8 points per game, with a -245 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.4 points per game (ninth in NBA), and allow 126.2 per contest (30th in league).

These two teams average a combined 233.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams allow a combined 242.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than this contest's total.

Sacramento has compiled a 14-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington is 12-13-0 ATS this season.

Kings and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +1800 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

