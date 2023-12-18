Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Wizards - December 18
Monday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Sacramento Kings (15-9) and the Washington Wizards (4-21) at Golden 1 Center features the Kings' Domantas Sabonis and the Wizards' Tyus Jones as players to watch.
How to Watch Kings vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings' Last Game
The Kings were victorious in their previous game versus the Jazz, 125-104, on Saturday. Keegan Murray led the way with 47 points, and also had eight boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Keegan Murray
|47
|8
|2
|2
|0
|12
|Domantas Sabonis
|20
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|Malik Monk
|18
|4
|8
|0
|1
|4
Kings vs Wizards Additional Info
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis averages 18.5 points, 12.3 boards and 7.0 assists per game, making 57.4% of shots from the field.
- De'Aaron Fox puts up 30.1 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Malik Monk is posting 15.0 points, 5.2 assists and 2.7 boards per contest.
- Murray's numbers for the season are 15.5 points, 1.8 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.
- Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 11.2 points, 2.9 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|27.9
|4.3
|6.7
|1.0
|0.2
|2.9
|Domantas Sabonis
|16.1
|12.1
|6.7
|1.2
|0.4
|0.6
|Malik Monk
|17.8
|2.4
|4.9
|0.7
|0.3
|3.4
|Keegan Murray
|13.8
|3.4
|0.9
|0.7
|0.0
|2.3
|Kevin Huerter
|9.1
|4.0
|2.9
|0.5
|0.3
|1.8
