Monday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Sacramento Kings (15-9) and the Washington Wizards (4-21) at Golden 1 Center features the Kings' Domantas Sabonis and the Wizards' Tyus Jones as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Kings vs. Wizards

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, MNMT

NBCS-CA, MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings' Last Game

The Kings were victorious in their previous game versus the Jazz, 125-104, on Saturday. Keegan Murray led the way with 47 points, and also had eight boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keegan Murray 47 8 2 2 0 12 Domantas Sabonis 20 10 8 2 0 0 Malik Monk 18 4 8 0 1 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kings vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis averages 18.5 points, 12.3 boards and 7.0 assists per game, making 57.4% of shots from the field.

De'Aaron Fox puts up 30.1 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Malik Monk is posting 15.0 points, 5.2 assists and 2.7 boards per contest.

Murray's numbers for the season are 15.5 points, 1.8 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 11.2 points, 2.9 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Watch Sabonis, Kyle Kuzma and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 27.9 4.3 6.7 1.0 0.2 2.9 Domantas Sabonis 16.1 12.1 6.7 1.2 0.4 0.6 Malik Monk 17.8 2.4 4.9 0.7 0.3 3.4 Keegan Murray 13.8 3.4 0.9 0.7 0.0 2.3 Kevin Huerter 9.1 4.0 2.9 0.5 0.3 1.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.