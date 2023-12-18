Player prop bet options for Domantas Sabonis, Kyle Kuzma and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings host the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and MNMT

NBCS-CA and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -102) 13.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -115)

Sabonis has racked up 18.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.0 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (13.5).

Sabonis' year-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -132)

The 29.5-point prop total set for De'Aaron Fox on Monday is 0.6 less than his season scoring average (30.1).

He grabs 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

Fox has picked up 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

He has made 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Kuzma is averaging 23.1 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.4 less than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's prop bet (4.5).

Kuzma averages 2.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Monday's over/under for Tyus Jones is 12.5 points. That is 0.9 more than his season average of 11.6.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jones' season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Jones has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

