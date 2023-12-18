The Sacramento Kings (15-9) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (4-21) on December 18, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Wizards Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.1%).

In games Sacramento shoots better than 50.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 18th.

The Kings score 9.1 fewer points per game (117.1) than the Wizards give up (126.2).

Sacramento has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 126.2 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings are averaging 122.4 points per game this season at home, which is 10.6 more points than they're averaging in road games (111.8).

Defensively Sacramento has played worse in home games this season, allowing 119 points per game, compared to 114.2 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Kings have played better in home games this season, sinking 16.3 treys per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Kings Injuries