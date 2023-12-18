How to Watch Domantas Sabonis, Kings vs. the Wizards: Streaming & TV Channel for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (15-9) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (4-21) on December 18, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Wizards.
Kings vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Kings vs Wizards Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.1%).
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 50.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 18th.
- The Kings score 9.1 fewer points per game (117.1) than the Wizards give up (126.2).
- Sacramento has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 126.2 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings are averaging 122.4 points per game this season at home, which is 10.6 more points than they're averaging in road games (111.8).
- Defensively Sacramento has played worse in home games this season, allowing 119 points per game, compared to 114.2 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Kings have played better in home games this season, sinking 16.3 treys per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
|De'Aaron Fox
|Questionable
|Shoulder
