The Sacramento Kings (15-9) are dealing with two players on the injury report, including De'Aaron Fox, as they ready for their Monday, December 18 matchup with the Washington Wizards (4-21) at Golden 1 Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings took care of business in their most recent outing 125-104 against the Jazz on Saturday. Keegan Murray recorded 47 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Kings.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8 De'Aaron Fox PG Questionable Shoulder 30.1 4.4 6.4

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis: Out (Calf), Landry Shamet: Out (Rib), Ryan Rollins: Out (Knee)

Kings vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and MNMT

Kings vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -11.5 244.5

