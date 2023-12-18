The Washington Wizards (4-21) visit the Sacramento Kings (15-9) after losing five road games in a row. The Kings are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 244.5 points.

Kings vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -11.5 244.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 24 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 244.5 points.

The average point total in Sacramento's games this season is 233.7, 10.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings have gone 14-10-0 ATS this season.

Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.

Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

The Kings have a 86.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kings vs Wizards Additional Info

Kings vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 244.5 % of Games Over 244.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 7 29.2% 117.1 233.5 116.6 242.8 233.8 Wizards 13 52% 116.4 233.5 126.2 242.8 238.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

The Kings have hit the over in seven of their last 10 contests.

Sacramento sports the same winning percentage against the spread at home (.583) as it does on the road.

The Kings put up 9.1 fewer points per game (117.1) than the Wizards allow (126.2).

Sacramento has a 7-0 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when putting up more than 126.2 points.

Kings vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Kings and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 14-10 0-0 13-11 Wizards 12-13 3-2 16-9

Kings vs. Wizards Point Insights

Kings Wizards 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 116.4 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 7-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-7 7-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-11 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 126.2 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 8-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 7-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.