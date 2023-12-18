The Washington Wizards (3-16), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, battle the Sacramento Kings (11-8). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and MNMT.

Kings vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, MNMT

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posts 19 points, 7.1 assists and 11.9 rebounds per contest.

De'Aaron Fox puts up 30.3 points, 6.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Malik Monk posts 14.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Kevin Huerter averages 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Keegan Murray puts up 12.9 points, 5.9 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma provides 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Wizards.

The Wizards are receiving 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.

Jordan Poole is putting up 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is making 39.1% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Tyus Jones is putting up 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Daniel Gafford gives the Wizards 9.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Kings vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Kings Wizards 116.5 Points Avg. 116.8 117.3 Points Allowed Avg. 125.1 46.4% Field Goal % 48.3% 35.4% Three Point % 35.4%

