The Sacramento Kings, with Keegan Murray, face off versus the Washington Wizards at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Murray, in his previous game (December 16 win against the Jazz), posted 47 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Murray, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.5 16.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 4.6 Assists -- 1.8 1.6 PRA -- 23 22.8 PR -- 21.2 21.2 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Murray has made 5.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

The Kings rank 26th in possessions per game with 103.7. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 105.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 126.2 points per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league on defense.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA, giving up 49.4 rebounds per game.

The Wizards allow 30.1 assists per contest, worst in the NBA.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Keegan Murray vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 35 19 5 2 5 1 2 12/23/2022 22 3 4 1 1 0 1

