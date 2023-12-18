How to Watch Lauri Markkanen, Jazz vs. the Nets: Streaming & TV Channel for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:31 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (13-12) face the Utah Jazz (9-17) on December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on KJZZ and YES.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Nets.
Jazz vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Jazz vs Nets Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
- This season, Utah has a 5-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at fifth.
- The Jazz average just 3.0 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Nets give up to opponents (114.7).
- Utah has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 114.7 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Jazz are better offensively, scoring 118.1 points per game, compared to 106.2 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 116.4 points per game at home, and 123.0 away.
- At home, Utah allows 116.4 points per game. Away, it allows 123.0.
- At home the Jazz are averaging 27.2 assists per game, 0.8 more than on the road (26.4).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luka Samanic
|Questionable
|Illness
|John Collins
|Questionable
|Illness
|Keyonte George
|Out
|Ankle
|Omer Yurtseven
|Out
|Illness
|Jordan Clarkson
|Out
|Thigh
