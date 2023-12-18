Jazz vs. Nets Injury Report Today - December 18
Check out the injury report for the Utah Jazz (9-17), which currently has five players listed, as the Jazz ready for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) at Delta Center on Monday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Jazz lost 125-104 to the Kings on Saturday. In the loss, Collin Sexton paced the Jazz with 28 points.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Luka Samanic
|PF
|Out
|Illness
|3.5
|2.2
|0.3
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|16.6
|3.4
|4.9
|John Collins
|PF
|Out
|Illness
|14.5
|8.6
|0.9
|Omer Yurtseven
|C
|Out
|Illness
|4.4
|4.8
|0.7
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|10.9
|3.0
|5.0
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back), Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable (Knee)
Jazz vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
