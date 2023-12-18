Check out the injury report for the Utah Jazz (9-17), which currently has five players listed, as the Jazz ready for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) at Delta Center on Monday, December 18 at 9:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Jazz lost 125-104 to the Kings on Saturday. In the loss, Collin Sexton paced the Jazz with 28 points.

Jazz vs Nets Additional Info

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Luka Samanic PF Out Illness 3.5 2.2 0.3 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Hamstring 16.6 3.4 4.9 John Collins PF Out Illness 14.5 8.6 0.9 Omer Yurtseven C Out Illness 4.4 4.8 0.7 Keyonte George SG Out Ankle 10.9 3.0 5.0

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back), Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable (Knee)

Jazz vs. Nets Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and YES

KJZZ and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

