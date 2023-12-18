The Brooklyn Nets (13-12) square off against the Utah Jazz (9-17) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and YES. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.5.

Jazz vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -3.5 231.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points in 11 of 26 outings.

Utah has a 231.7-point average over/under in its outings this season, 0.2 more points than this game's point total.

Utah's ATS record is 13-13-0 this year.

The Jazz have come away with six wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Utah has won four of its 17 games, or 23.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Jazz vs Nets Additional Info

Jazz vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 9 36% 116.4 228.1 114.7 234.7 227.8 Jazz 11 42.3% 111.7 228.1 120 234.7 229.3

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Jazz have gone over the total five times.

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (9-3-0). On the road, it is .286 (4-10-0).

The Jazz score only three fewer points per game (111.7) than the Nets allow (114.7).

Utah has put together a 9-2 ATS record and a 7-4 overall record in games it scores more than 114.7 points.

Jazz vs. Nets Betting Splits

Jazz and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 13-13 10-10 15-11 Nets 17-8 3-1 13-12

Jazz vs. Nets Point Insights

Jazz Nets 111.7 Points Scored (PG) 116.4 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 9-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 7-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 120 Points Allowed (PG) 114.7 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 9-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-0 7-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-0

