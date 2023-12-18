On Monday, December 18, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (9-17) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and YES.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Nets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and YES

KJZZ and YES Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-3.5) 231.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nets (-3.5) 232 -164 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game (scoring 116.4 points per game to rank ninth in the league while giving up 114.7 per outing to rank 18th in the NBA) and have a +43 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz's -215 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.7 points per game (22nd in NBA) while allowing 120 per outing (24th in league).

These two teams score a combined 228.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 234.7 points per game combined, 3.2 more points than this contest's over/under.

Brooklyn has compiled a 17-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has covered 13 times in 26 chances against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Jazz Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Collin Sexton 21.5 -111 14.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Collin Sexton or another Jazz player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Jazz and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - Nets +25000 +12500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.