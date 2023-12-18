Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings (15-9) and Kyle Kuzma's Washington Wizards (4-21) meet at Golden 1 Center on Monday, December 18, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Wizards Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNMT

Location: Sacramento, California

Arena: Golden 1 Center

Domantas Sabonis vs. Kyle Kuzma Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Kyle Kuzma Total Fantasy Pts 1052.5 905.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 43.9 36.2 Fantasy Rank 13 31

Domantas Sabonis vs. Kyle Kuzma Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis is averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 assists and 12.3 boards per game.

The Kings score 117.1 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (21st in the league) for a +13 scoring differential overall.

The 43.9 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 18th in the NBA. Its opponents collect 43.6 per contest.

The Kings make 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 3.4 more than their opponents (12.0).

Sacramento and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 13.3 per game (15th in the league) and force 13.4 (15th in NBA action).

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 47.0% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Wizards are being outscored by 9.8 points per game, with a -245 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.4 points per game (ninth in NBA), and allow 126.2 per outing (30th in league).

Washington is 30th in the NBA at 39.3 rebounds per game. That's 10.1 fewer than the 49.4 its opponents average.

The Wizards make 12.2 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 35.3% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 12.9 their opponents make, shooting 36.8% from deep.

Washington forces 13.9 turnovers per game (10th in league) while committing 13.9 (21st in NBA).

Domantas Sabonis vs. Kyle Kuzma Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Kyle Kuzma Plus/Minus Per Game -1.3 -9.0 Usage Percentage 21.8% 31.3% True Shooting Pct 62.2% 55.6% Total Rebound Pct 19.4% 10.4% Assist Pct 29.6% 22.3%

