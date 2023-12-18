Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings take on the Washington Wizards at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 125-104 win over the Jazz (his last action) Sabonis posted 20 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

We're going to examine Sabonis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.5 16.1 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 12.1 Assists 7.5 7.0 6.7 PRA -- 37.8 34.9 PR -- 30.8 28.2



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Sabonis has made 7.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 16.8% of his team's total makes.

Sabonis' opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 105.9 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 26th in possessions per game with 103.7.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked last in the NBA, allowing 126.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Wizards are last in the league, giving up 49.4 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 30.1 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 33 30 9 10 0 1 1 12/23/2022 34 20 15 10 0 0 0

