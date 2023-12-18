The Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox included, face the Washington Wizards on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 128-123 win over the Thunder, Fox tallied 41 points, seven assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Fox's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.1 30.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.5 Assists 6.5 6.4 7.2 PRA -- 40.9 42.2 PR -- 34.5 35 3PM 2.5 3.2 3.1



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Fox has made 10.6 shots per game, which adds up to 18.8% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 3.2 threes per game, or 15.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 105.9 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.7 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Wizards allow 126.2 points per game, worst in the league.

On the glass, the Wizards have conceded 49.4 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the league.

The Wizards give up 30.1 assists per contest, worst in the league.

The Wizards are the 15th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 26 12 2 7 0 1 1 12/23/2022 35 26 7 3 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.