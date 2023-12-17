The Vegas Golden Knights, including William Karlsson, will be in action Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. Fancy a bet on Karlsson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

William Karlsson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 17:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Karlsson has scored a goal in 12 of 31 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in 20 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 14 of 31 games this season, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 2 28 Points 2 13 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

