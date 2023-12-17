Will William Carrier Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 17?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is William Carrier a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will William Carrier score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- Carrier has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Carrier has no points on the power play.
- Carrier averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|10:49
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Golden Knights vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
