For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is William Carrier a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Carrier has no points on the power play.

Carrier averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:06 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 10:49 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:09 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:30 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.