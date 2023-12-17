Should you bet on Ronnie Bell finding his way into the end zone in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Bell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ronnie Bell score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has totaled 51 yards receiving (5.7 per game) and one TD, hauling in four balls out of five targets this season.

In one of four games this year, Bell has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Ronnie Bell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Giants 2 2 24 1 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 7 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 1 1 20 0

Rep Ronnie Bell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.