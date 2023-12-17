The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Paul Cotter score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

In four of 31 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Cotter has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

Cotter's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 83 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:48 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:04 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:35 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:58 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:47 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 13:41 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:42 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:32 Away L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

