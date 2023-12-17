The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nicolas Roy find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

In four of 22 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Roy has picked up three assists on the power play.

Roy's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:17 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:45 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:55 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:21 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 17:57 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.