Will Nicolas Hague Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 17?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Ottawa Senators. Is Nicolas Hague going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Hague stats and insights
- Hague has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
- Hague has no points on the power play.
- Hague's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Hague recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:36
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Golden Knights vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
