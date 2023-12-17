The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) host the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) after winning five straight home games. The Wolf Pack are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is 142.5.

Nevada vs. Hawaii Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nevada -2.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

In three of eight games this season, Nevada and its opponents have gone over 142.5 points.

Nevada has an average total of 143.6 in its outings this year, 1.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wolf Pack are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

Nevada has been the favorite in six games this season and won five (83.3%) of those contests.

This season, the Wolf Pack have won five of their six games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Nevada has a 59.2% chance to win.

Nevada vs. Hawaii Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 3 37.5% 79 158.5 64.6 131 144.4 Hawaii 4 80% 79.5 158.5 66.4 131 139.7

Additional Nevada Insights & Trends

The 79 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 12.6 more points than the Rainbow Warriors give up (66.4).

Nevada has a 5-2 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Nevada vs. Hawaii Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 5-3-0 4-3 4-4-0 Hawaii 2-3-0 0-1 4-1-0

Nevada vs. Hawaii Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Hawaii 14-1 Home Record 12-5 6-7 Away Record 6-4 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.4 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

