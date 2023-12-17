The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-1) meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on Spectrum Sports.

Nevada vs. Hawaii Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Spectrum Sports

Nevada Players to Watch

Noel Coleman: 17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Justin McKoy: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Juan Munoz: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Hawaii Players to Watch

Nevada vs. Hawaii Stat Comparison

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG Nevada AVG Nevada Rank 83rd 79.7 Points Scored 84.3 33rd 121st 68.3 Points Allowed 64.3 45th 226th 32.3 Rebounds 37.3 45th 321st 7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 214th 56th 9.1 3pt Made 5.3 329th 154th 13.7 Assists 16.7 40th 190th 12 Turnovers 7.7 3rd

