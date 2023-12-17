Nevada vs. Hawaii: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, airing at 10:00 PM ET on Spectrum Sports.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Nevada vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nevada vs. Hawaii Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: Spectrum Sports
Nevada vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nevada Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nevada (-2.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
Nevada vs. Hawaii Betting Trends
- Nevada has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Wolf Pack's eight games have gone over the point total.
- Hawaii has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- In the Rainbow Warriors' five chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Nevada Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Nevada is 75th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (54th).
- The Wolf Pack have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.
- Nevada's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
