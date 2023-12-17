The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, airing at 10:00 PM ET on Spectrum Sports.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Nevada vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nevada vs. Hawaii Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • How to Watch on TV: Spectrum Sports

Nevada vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline
BetMGM Nevada (-2.5) 142.5 - -

Nevada vs. Hawaii Betting Trends

  • Nevada has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, four out of the Wolf Pack's eight games have gone over the point total.
  • Hawaii has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
  • In the Rainbow Warriors' five chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Nevada Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Nevada is 75th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (54th).
  • The Wolf Pack have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.
  • Nevada's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

