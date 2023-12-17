The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, airing at 10:00 PM ET on Spectrum Sports.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Nevada vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nevada vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: Spectrum Sports

Nevada vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline BetMGM Nevada (-2.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Nevada vs. Hawaii Betting Trends

Nevada has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Wolf Pack's eight games have gone over the point total.

Hawaii has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

In the Rainbow Warriors' five chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Nevada Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Nevada is 75th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (54th).

The Wolf Pack have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.

Nevada's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

