The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) will welcome in the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Nevada vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Spectrum Sports

Nevada Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Rainbow Warriors allow to opponents.

Nevada has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rainbow Warriors sit at 215th.

The Wolf Pack put up 79 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 66.4 the Rainbow Warriors give up.

Nevada has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Nevada put up 10.1 more points per game (76.9) than it did in away games (66.8).

The Wolf Pack ceded 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67.5).

Nevada averaged 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

