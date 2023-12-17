The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) will welcome in the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Nevada vs. Hawaii Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: Spectrum Sports

Nevada Stats Insights

  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Rainbow Warriors allow to opponents.
  • Nevada has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Wolf Pack are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rainbow Warriors sit at 215th.
  • The Wolf Pack put up 79 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 66.4 the Rainbow Warriors give up.
  • Nevada has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Nevada put up 10.1 more points per game (76.9) than it did in away games (66.8).
  • The Wolf Pack ceded 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67.5).
  • Nevada averaged 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 UC Davis W 80-68 Lawlor Events Center
12/9/2023 Drake L 72-53 Dollar Loan Center
12/13/2023 Weber State W 72-55 Lawlor Events Center
12/17/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 Temple - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center

