How to Watch Nevada vs. Hawaii on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) will welcome in the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Nevada vs. Hawaii Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: Spectrum Sports
Nevada Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Rainbow Warriors allow to opponents.
- Nevada has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rainbow Warriors sit at 215th.
- The Wolf Pack put up 79 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 66.4 the Rainbow Warriors give up.
- Nevada has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Nevada put up 10.1 more points per game (76.9) than it did in away games (66.8).
- The Wolf Pack ceded 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67.5).
- Nevada averaged 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|UC Davis
|W 80-68
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/9/2023
|Drake
|L 72-53
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Weber State
|W 72-55
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|Temple
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Fresno Pacific
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
