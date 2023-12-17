Sunday's contest at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) squaring off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) at 10:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-72 victory for Nevada, so it should be a tight matchup.

The game has no line set.

Nevada vs. Hawaii Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Spectrum Sports

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Nevada vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 73, Hawaii 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Hawaii

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-1.1)

Nevada (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Hawaii has compiled a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Nevada is 5-3-0. The Rainbow Warriors are 4-1-0 and the Wolf Pack are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game (posting 79 points per game, 97th in college basketball, and giving up 64.6 per outing, 43rd in college basketball) and have a +130 scoring differential.

Nevada averages 38.6 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while allowing 33.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

Nevada knocks down 5.7 three-pointers per game (317th in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than its opponents.

Nevada has committed 9.4 turnovers per game (22nd in college basketball), 2.9 fewer than the 12.3 it forces (167th in college basketball).

