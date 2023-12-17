MWC squads are on Sunday's college basketball schedule for one game, the Wyoming Cowgirls taking on the Montana State Bobcats.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MWC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Wyoming Cowgirls at Montana State Bobcats 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MWC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!