Who’s the Best Team in the MWC? See our Weekly MWC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the MWC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MWC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Colorado State
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Odds to Win MWC: +225
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 86-54 vs Colorado State-Pueblo
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Loyola Marymount
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Utah State
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Odds to Win MWC: +800
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd
- Last Game: W 54-53 vs San Francisco
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: East Tennessee State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: MW Network
3. New Mexico
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 25-5
- Odds to Win MWC: +225
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
- Last Game: W 73-72 vs New Mexico State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UC Irvine
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: MW Network
4. San Diego State
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Odds to Win MWC: +300
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 63-62 vs UC Irvine
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Katherine
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: MW Network
5. Nevada
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th
- Last Game: W 72-55 vs Weber State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hawaii
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
6. Boise State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Odds to Win MWC: +1800
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
- Last Game: W 88-65 vs CSU Fullerton
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Washington State
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. UNLV
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Odds to Win MWC: +1000
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st
- Last Game: L 69-67 vs Saint Mary's (CA)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Hofstra
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: MW Network
8. San Jose State
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 150th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th
- Last Game: L 86-75 vs Montana
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Santa Clara
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)
9. Fresno State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 186th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
- Last Game: W 61-58 vs CSU Bakersfield
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Portland State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: MW Network
10. Wyoming
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 189th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th
- Last Game: L 84-71 vs Weber State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: South Dakota State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
11. Air Force
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 204th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st
- Last Game: L 76-73 vs UT Arlington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Colorado
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.