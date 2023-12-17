The Vegas Golden Knights, including Mark Stone, take the ice Sunday against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Stone intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mark Stone vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Stone has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 19:12 on the ice per game.

Stone has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 18 of 31 games this year, Stone has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Stone has an assist in 14 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Stone hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are conceding 83 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 2 29 Points 3 10 Goals 2 19 Assists 1

