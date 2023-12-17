Will Mark Stone Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 17?
Will Mark Stone light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Stone stats and insights
- In eight of 31 games this season, Stone has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- On the power play, Stone has accumulated three goals and eight assists.
- Stone averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Stone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|4
|2
|2
|20:20
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:42
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|14:57
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:42
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|13:35
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:59
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Golden Knights vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
