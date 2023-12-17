Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators play at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Marchessault has averaged 17:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In Marchessault's 31 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Marchessault has a point in 15 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

Marchessault has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are giving up 83 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 2 23 Points 1 14 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

