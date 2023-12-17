When the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals match up in Week 15 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Jauan Jennings find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jennings will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jauan Jennings score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Jennings has contributed with 17 receptions for 240 yards and one TD. He's been targeted 31 times, producing 20 yards per game.

Jennings, in 11 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jauan Jennings Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 51 0 Week 3 Giants 3 2 31 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 19 0 Week 6 @Browns 4 2 26 0 Week 7 @Vikings 9 5 54 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 2 1 8 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 2 1 7 0 Week 13 @Eagles 4 3 44 1 Week 14 Seahawks 1 0 0 0

Rep Jauan Jennings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.