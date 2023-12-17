Jauan Jennings will be running routes against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Jennings' 31 targets have led to 17 receptions for 240 yards (and an average of 20.0 per game) and one score.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jennings and the 49ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jennings vs. the Cardinals

Jennings vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 2 GP / 5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 5 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

18 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 216 passing yards the Cardinals concede per game makes them the 13th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the Cardinals have given up 22 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 27th among NFL teams.

Watch 49ers vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Jauan Jennings Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jennings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jennings Receiving Insights

In five of 12 games this year, Jennings has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jennings has 8.5% of his team's target share (31 targets on 363 passing attempts).

He has averaged 7.7 yards per target (240 yards on 31 targets).

In one of 11 games this year, Jennings has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (2.1%).

Jennings (two red zone targets) has been targeted 3.9% of the time in the red zone (51 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jennings' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.