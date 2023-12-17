Jack Eichel will be among those in action Sunday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena. Considering a bet on Eichel in the Golden Knights-Senators game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Eichel vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel has averaged 20:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Eichel has netted a goal in a game 12 times this year in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 23 of 31 games this year, Eichel has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Eichel has an assist in 17 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Eichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 35.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eichel Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 2 34 Points 3 13 Goals 1 21 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.