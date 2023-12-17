Will Jack Eichel Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 17?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jack Eichel a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Eichel stats and insights
- In 12 of 31 games this season, Eichel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus five assists.
- Eichel averages 4.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Eichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|20:55
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:52
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|24:17
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|3
|1
|2
|19:08
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|15:07
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|22:00
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Golden Knights vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
