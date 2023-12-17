For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jack Eichel a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

  • In 12 of 31 games this season, Eichel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus five assists.
  • Eichel averages 4.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:54 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:55 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:52 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 24:17 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 3 1 2 19:08 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 15:07 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:00 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

