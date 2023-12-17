Ivan Barbashev will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators meet at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Considering a bet on Barbashev in the Golden Knights-Senators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev has averaged 14:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

Barbashev has a goal in seven of 31 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Barbashev has a point in 11 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Barbashev has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Barbashev hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Barbashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 2 14 Points 0 7 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.