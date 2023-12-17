Will Ivan Barbashev Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 17?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ivan Barbashev light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barbashev stats and insights
- Barbashev has scored in seven of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Barbashev has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- Barbashev averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Barbashev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:25
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:04
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|15:49
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|14:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|10:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.