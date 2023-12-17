You can see player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel, Tim Stutzle and others on the Vegas Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights vs. Senators Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Eichel is Vegas' leading contributor with 34 points. He has 13 goals and 21 assists this season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 15 1 0 1 8 vs. Flames Dec. 12 0 1 1 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Stars Dec. 9 0 1 1 4 at Blues Dec. 6 1 1 2 6

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Mark Stone is another of Vegas' most productive contributors through 31 games, with 10 goals and 19 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 12 2 2 4 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Stars Dec. 9 1 1 2 1 at Blues Dec. 6 0 1 1 2

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

William Karlsson has 13 goals and 15 assists for Vegas.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 12 1 1 2 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 at Blues Dec. 6 1 1 2 2

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Stuetzle drives the offense for Ottawa with 28 points (1.1 per game), with six goals and 22 assists in 25 games (playing 22:05 per game).

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 15 0 2 2 4 at Blues Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 7 0 1 1 3

Claude Giroux Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Claude Giroux has helped lead the offense for Ottawa this season with nine goals and 14 assists.

Giroux Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 15 0 1 1 3 at Blues Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Dec. 9 1 1 2 5 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 7 1 0 1 2

