The Vegas Golden Knights (20-6-5) host the Ottawa Senators (11-14, losers of three straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The contest on Sunday, December 17 begins at 8:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Senators Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-190) Senators (+155) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have compiled a 14-10 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Vegas is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this matchup.

In 14 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs Senators Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Senators Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 103 (5th) Goals 84 (25th) 77 (5th) Goals Allowed 83 (11th) 26 (7th) Power Play Goals 17 (20th) 11 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (21st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Vegas has gone 6-1-3 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Vegas went over six times.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights' 103 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have conceded the fifth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 77 (only 2.5 per game).

With a +26 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.