Golden Knights vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:50 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (20-6-5) host the Ottawa Senators (11-14, losers of three straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The contest on Sunday, December 17 begins at 8:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS and ESPN+.
Golden Knights vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-190)
|Senators (+155)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have compiled a 14-10 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Vegas is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this matchup.
- In 14 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Golden Knights vs. Senators Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|103 (5th)
|Goals
|84 (25th)
|77 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|83 (11th)
|26 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (20th)
|11 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (21st)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Vegas has gone 6-1-3 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 games, Vegas went over six times.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights' 103 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have conceded the fifth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 77 (only 2.5 per game).
- With a +26 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.
