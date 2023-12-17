Jack Eichel and Tim Stutzle will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Senators Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of Vegas' leading offensive players this season is Eichel, with 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) and an average ice time of 20:28 per game.

Mark Stone has 10 goals and 19 assists, equaling 29 points (0.9 per game).

William Karlsson has 28 points for Vegas, via 13 goals and 15 assists.

Adin Hill's record is 10-2-2. He has conceded 26 goals (1.9 goals against average) and recorded 378 saves with a .936% save percentage (first in league).

Senators Players to Watch

Stuetzle has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 22 assists (0.9 per game), This places him among the leaders for Ottawa with 28 total points (1.1 per game).

Claude Giroux's 23 points this season, including nine goals and 14 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Ottawa.

This season, Ottawa's Drake Batherson has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) this season.

In the crease, Anton Forsberg has a record of 5-6-0 in 11 games this season, conceding 33 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 234 saves and an .876 save percentage, 64th in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 10th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.36 9th 3rd 2.48 Goals Allowed 3.32 23rd 9th 32.5 Shots 32.8 6th 8th 29.4 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 11th 22.81% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 3rd 87.36% Penalty Kill % 73.17% 29th

