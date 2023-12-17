The Ottawa Senators (11-14) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights (20-6-5) on the road on Sunday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS and ESPN+.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have registered a 6-1-3 record after totaling 37 total goals (10 power-play goals on 40 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 26 goals in those games.

Here is our pick for who will clinch the win in Sunday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Senators Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Senators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-200)

Golden Knights (-200) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Senators Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have finished 6-5-11 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 20-6-5.

In the eight games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-0-4 record (good for 12 points).

In the three games this season the Golden Knights registered just one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).

Vegas has scored a pair of goals in five games this season (3-2-0 record, six points).

The Golden Knights are 17-0-3 in the 20 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 37 points).

In the 11 games when Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 7-1-3 record (17 points).

In the 18 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 11-6-1 (23 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 8-0-4 to record 20 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 11th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.36 9th 3rd 2.48 Goals Allowed 3.32 23rd 9th 32.5 Shots 32.8 6th 9th 29.4 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 11th 22.81% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 3rd 87.36% Penalty Kill % 73.17% 29th

Golden Knights vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

