Sunday's NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (20-6-5) and the Ottawa Senators (11-14) at T-Mobile Arena sees the Golden Knights favored at home (-210 moneyline odds to win) against the Senators (+170). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Senators Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Senators Betting Trends

Vegas' 31 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 14 times.

The Golden Knights have won 58.3% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (14-10).

This season the Senators have five wins in the 13 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, Vegas has put together a 7-3 record (winning 70.0% of its games).

Ottawa has played with moneyline odds of +170 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 5-5 6-4-0 6.1 3.7 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.7 2.6 10 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 3-6-1 6.6 2.8 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.8 3.4 4 10.8% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.