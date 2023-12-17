How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:12 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (20-6-5) host the Ottawa Senators (11-14) -- who've lost three straight -- on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
The Senators' game against the Golden Knights can be watched on SCRIPPS and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs Senators Additional Info
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 77 total goals (only 2.5 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 103 total goals (3.3 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|31
|13
|21
|34
|23
|36
|45.2%
|Mark Stone
|31
|10
|19
|29
|17
|35
|0%
|William Karlsson
|31
|13
|15
|28
|16
|18
|56.8%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|31
|14
|9
|23
|16
|17
|20%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators allow 3.3 goals per game (83 in total), 11th in the NHL.
- With 84 goals (3.4 per game), the Senators have the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Senators are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Senators have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|25
|6
|22
|28
|23
|15
|44.6%
|Claude Giroux
|25
|9
|14
|23
|11
|14
|58.9%
|Drake Batherson
|25
|10
|12
|22
|14
|13
|46.3%
|Brady Tkachuk
|25
|13
|7
|20
|13
|18
|52.9%
|Mathieu Joseph
|25
|6
|14
|20
|9
|17
|37.1%
