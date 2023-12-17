The Vegas Golden Knights (20-6-5) host the Ottawa Senators (11-14) -- who've lost three straight -- on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Senators' game against the Golden Knights can be watched on SCRIPPS and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Senators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 77 total goals (only 2.5 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights' 103 total goals (3.3 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 31 13 21 34 23 36 45.2% Mark Stone 31 10 19 29 17 35 0% William Karlsson 31 13 15 28 16 18 56.8% Jonathan Marchessault 31 14 9 23 16 17 20% Shea Theodore 20 4 14 18 13 10 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators allow 3.3 goals per game (83 in total), 11th in the NHL.

With 84 goals (3.4 per game), the Senators have the league's 25th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Senators are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Senators have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.

Senators Key Players