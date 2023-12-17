In the Week 15 contest between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will George Kittle get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will George Kittle score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kittle's 72 targets have resulted in 53 grabs for 811 yards (62.4 per game) and six scores.

Kittle has grabbed a touchdown pass in four of 13 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

George Kittle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 6 3 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 3 30 0 Week 3 Giants 9 7 90 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 9 0 Week 5 Cowboys 4 3 67 3 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 1 0 Week 7 @Vikings 7 5 78 0 Week 8 Bengals 11 9 149 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 3 116 1 Week 11 Buccaneers 9 8 89 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 5 3 19 0 Week 13 @Eagles 6 4 68 0 Week 14 Seahawks 5 3 76 1

