San Francisco 49ers receiver George Kittle will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 216 per game.

Kittle has 53 grabs on 72 targets for 811 yards and six scores, with an average of 62.4 yards per game.

Kittle vs. the Cardinals

Kittle vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 4 GP / 55.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 55.8 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

18 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Kittle will play against the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this week. The Cardinals concede 216 passing yards per contest.

The Cardinals' defense is 27th in the NFL by allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (22 total passing TDs).

George Kittle Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Kittle Receiving Insights

Kittle, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 13 games this year.

Kittle has received 19.8% of his team's 363 passing attempts this season (72 targets).

He has 811 receiving yards on 72 targets to rank seventh in league play with 11.3 yards per target.

In four of 13 games this season, Kittle has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 12.8% of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

With 10 red zone targets, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

Kittle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 3 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 4 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

