Will Elijah Mitchell Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Elijah Mitchell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Mitchell's stats can be found on this page.
In the running game, Mitchell has season stats of 44 rushes for 149 yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.4 yards per attempt. He also has four catches on six targets for -1 yards.
Elijah Mitchell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The 49ers have no other running back on the injury report.
Week 15 Injury Reports
49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mitchell 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|44
|149
|0
|3.4
|6
|4
|-1
|0
Mitchell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|11
|42
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|8
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Buccaneers
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|7
|39
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
