Elijah Mitchell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Mitchell's stats can be found on this page.

In the running game, Mitchell has season stats of 44 rushes for 149 yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.4 yards per attempt. He also has four catches on six targets for -1 yards.

Elijah Mitchell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The 49ers have no other running back on the injury report.

Week 15 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Mitchell 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 44 149 0 3.4 6 4 -1 0

Mitchell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 5 10 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Giants 11 42 0 3 2 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 -3 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 1 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 3 2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 8 23 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 24 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 7 39 0 1 -3 0 Week 13 @Eagles 3 13 0 0 0 0

