Deebo Samuel will be up against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Samuel has recorded 739 receiving yards (67.2 per game) and four receiving TDs, catching 45 balls on 62 targets.

Samuel vs. the Cardinals

Samuel vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 5 GP / 39.6 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 39.6 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed five opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed 18 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Cardinals is conceding 216 yards per outing this year, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Cardinals have the No. 27 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 22 this season (1.7 per game).

Deebo Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-118)

Samuel Receiving Insights

Samuel, in eight of 11 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Samuel has been targeted on 62 of his team's 363 passing attempts this season (17.1% target share).

He is averaging 11.9 yards per target (third in NFL play), averaging 739 yards on 62 passes thrown his way.

In three of 11 games this year, Samuel has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (19.1% of his team's 47 offensive TDs).

Samuel has been targeted nine times in the red zone (17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts).

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 9 TAR / 7 REC / 149 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 116 YDS / 2 TDs 3 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 1 TD vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD

