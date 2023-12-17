Will Christian McCaffrey find his way into the end zone when the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals play in Week 15 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Christian McCaffrey score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -370 (Bet $37.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

San Francisco's top rusher, McCaffrey, has carried the ball 226 times for 1,177 yards (90.5 per game), with 12 touchdowns.

McCaffrey also has 52 catches for 437 yards (33.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

McCaffrey has scored multiple rushing touchdowns twice this season. He has scored on the ground in nine games in all.

He has registered a touchdown catch in five of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Christian McCaffrey Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 22 152 1 3 17 0 Week 2 @Rams 20 116 1 3 19 0 Week 3 Giants 18 85 1 5 34 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 106 3 7 71 1 Week 5 Cowboys 19 51 1 2 27 0 Week 6 @Browns 11 43 0 3 9 1 Week 7 @Vikings 15 45 1 3 51 1 Week 8 Bengals 12 54 1 6 64 1 Week 10 @Jaguars 16 95 0 6 47 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 21 78 0 5 25 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 19 114 2 5 25 0 Week 13 @Eagles 17 93 1 3 40 0 Week 14 Seahawks 16 145 0 1 8 0

